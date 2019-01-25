Tom Brady Has the Best Pro Bowl Take of All-Time

Tom Brady, the greatest QB in NFL history, will not be partaking in the Pro Bowl this weekend. He’s going to be playing next weekend, in the Super Bowl.

I can already tell you how the Pro Bowl will go this weekend: Everyone will go on social media and talk about how there’s no football on, and they refuse to watch the Pro Bowl, but some people will bet on it, and then the ratings will come out Monday and they’ll be big, and social media will be ablaze with talk about how it got 3x the rating of the MLB and NBA All-Star games. Same story, every year for a decade now.

The actual game? Let’s let Tom Brady tell you about what the Pro Bowl means. Via Sports Illustrated:

I was interviewing Spikes about his career this week, and I asked him for his fondest memory from Foxborough. This was his answer: “I had one of my best years my third season,” Spikes said. “I’d been playing off the charts. And I didn’t get picked to go to the Pro Bowl. I was moping around, actually in tears, and a few guys were trying to lift me up, like, ‘It’s gonna be alright man. We’ve got to worry about what’s in front of us.’ Then The Pharaoh himself walks up to me—I used to call Brady The Pharoah and he hated that—Brady walks up to me and says, ‘Hey B, you think I play this s— to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We’re trying to win rings. That’s what it is here.’ That’s where I knew what kind of environment I was in, how blessed I was.”

Tom Brady, legend.