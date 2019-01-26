Best Bets for Saturday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Warriors-Celtics, Spurs-Pelicans, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Small slate of games today, with only five on the board. But, the Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics matchup makes up for that, and is our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (65-66-4): The Pick: Celtics +3.5

The Warriors are a machine, but we are getting some great value on an excellent home team. Boston is 16-8 ATS at home this season, but an even better 10-1 ATS as home dogs over the last two seasons. And, as expected, the public is also all over Golden State (82%).

Playing against Steph Curry has always brought out the best in Kyrie Irving. Look for him to have a monster game tonight. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Celtics won this game straight up.

Jason (87-87-2) The Pick:

Ryan (63-63-1): The Pick: Spurs-Pelicans Over 228