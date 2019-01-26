NCAAB USA Today Sports

Dizzy Maryland Fan Stumbles His Way Into the Blooper Reel

Maryland played Illinois at Madison Square Garden today, which means it gave up a home game in the tough Big Ten. The Illini took advantage of the opportunity and surprised the No. 13 Terrapins, 78-67. There were seven seconds of pure joy available to Maryland fans — and everyone else really — when this man tried to dribble while dizzy.

Incredible stuff. Lock the funniest people in a room for a weekend and they couldn’t do much better than someone falling down with such flair. It’s the simple things in life, folks, that make it all worthwhile.

