Ronda Rousey: Leave Me and my Reproductive Organs Alone

You don’t tug on Superman’s cape and you sure don’t want to talk about Ronda Rousey’s sex life.

The WWE Raw women’s champion responded to Dave Meltzer’s report she would exit the company after WrestleMania 35 to start a family with the ferocity she is known to bring to competition.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus. If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day,” she told ESPN. “I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing. It’s my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone,”

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family. But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things. It would be kind of cool to just keep acting and then one day, ‘Hey, surprise twist, I’m pregnant.’ That would be fun. There’s a lot of things up in the air. A lot of decisions that we’ve gotta make as a family. I’m trying to figure it out as I go along.”

One point that should not be ignored. In a world that was once dominated by “dirt sheets,” places to find scuttlebutt and rumors, Meltzer is the dean of pro wrestling journalists. He’s respected and does his homework.

Rousey envisions a time when she will leave the spotlight for a far more private existence.

“I’ll be on some mountain, saying, ‘Nice to see you!'” she said to ESPN. “And I’ll have the high ground ready for you when the world ends.”

The question of whether her reign as champ will end will be put to a test Sunday in Arizona. Rousey will put her title on the line against four-time champ Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble, one of the keynote events on the WWE calendar.

The sports entertainment juggernaut posted a video of Banks’ training regimen as she gets ready to challenge the former UFC star.

The Royal Rumble marks the one-year anniversary of Rousey’s debut with WWE. She’s been a focal point of creative and programming. The company had its first all-women’s Pay-Per-View last year. And she’s taken her lumps as well as dishing them out. In sports entertainment, there’s a thin line between fans loving their babyfaces and turning on them.

“I really wanted to get good at it and I needed to get time and practice,” she told ESPN. “So the more that I do it, the more that I realize that I really love it. The more that I love it, the more I really, really want to be good at it. The more I really, really want to be good at it, the more that I really want to be there so I can get even better at it. I have that type of personality.”