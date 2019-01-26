The Student Section At Indiana Has Become A Dark Place

It wasn’t long ago that Indiana was ranked 21st and presumed to be an actual threat to Michigan in the Big Ten race.

But the Hoosiers have lost six in a row, including a 69-46 bludgeoning by Michigan began the game on a 20-2 run, sending the student section at Assembly Hall into the pit of despair.

From the Michigan Daily, which sent a reporter into the IU student section:

Just give me one bucket please,” Connor begged two possessions later, after the deficit had ballooned to 17. His pleas were predictably met by the Hoosiers’ fourth turnover in five possessions.

And another:

The jumbotron — seemingly dedicated to distracting Indiana fans from their misery — provided a look at the school’s new $17 million dollar wrestling arena, as the students rained scattered boos toward the announcement. “Can we please put our money toward a new basketball team?” Connor pleaded. “Thank you!”

And another:

“We’re really good guys, I swear we’re really good,” he said, as Michigan took possession. Seconds later, junior guard Zavier Simpson snuck behind the Hoosier defense to score an uncontested layup and make it 12-0. Connor’s next words? “WHAT THE F*** WAS THAT?!”

Indiana is 12-8. It last made the NCAA Tournament in 2016.