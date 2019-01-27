Becky Lynch Is Going To Wrestlemania

Becky Lynch has become one of the WWE’s biggest stars over the last few months, and after Sunday’s incredible performance at the Royal Rumble, she’s only going to get more popular.

Lynch won the women’s rumble match Sunday night by entering at No. 28 and eliminating both Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair. By winning, she earned a shot at the WWE title at Wrestlemania 35. We all know she’ll choose to fight Ronda Rousey for the Raw women’s championship.

In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey was the main event at Wrestlemania this year. It’s that big a deal.

Lynch celebrated her win on Twitter: