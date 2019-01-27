Julian Edelman is Not Going to Be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

I’ll be honest, this is not an article I thought it would ever be necessary to write. I was peacefully oblivious to Boomer Esiason opening theJulian Edelman to Hall of Fame door earlier this week, when he said:

“Is Julian Edelman not a Hall of Famer? I know his numbers in the regular season don’t add up to Antonio Brown, AJ Green or Julio Jones, but his numbers are awesome in the playoffs. He’s right behind Jerry Rice. Considering these guys are still doing it, he might get a few more years in the playoffs to add to those numbers. The guy is clutch in the biggest of games. I don’t know what else to tell you. He is, in my eyes, truly the definition of a Hall of Famer: make the play when the play needs to be made in the biggest games to win the game.”

I missed when others centered around the Greater Boston area began writing articles about Julian Edelman and the Hall of Fame this week. Here’s Michael Hurley:

And it all got me thinking: If Kurt Warner can be a Pro Football Hall of Famer almost exclusively for his work in the playoffs, then why can’t Julian Edelman? Of course, that’s silly talk. Receivers don’t get the same benefit that quarterbacks do. But Warner, really, had one great season, one very good season, a couple of good seasons, and a bunch of mediocre-to-bad seasons. He was released by the Rams, and he lost his job in New York and Arizona. But, the man had some exceptional postseason runs, winning one Super Bowl and reaching two more. During those three runs, Warner threw 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, establishing his reputation as a big-game performer. And that’s really the only reason he’s in the Hall of Fame. He ranks 40th on the all-time passing yards list, just ahead of Mark Brunell and Ryan Fitzpatrick. He’s tied with Kerry Collins for 38th on the all-time touchdowns list, just behind Joe Flacco and Matt Hasselbeck, and with 18 more touchdowns than Fitzpatrick. As a regular-season QB, he was average. But he’s thrown the seventh-most playoff touchdowns, he’s 10th in playoff passing yards, and he owns the second-best passer rating in playoff history. That’s why the man wears a gold jacket.

Look, I know that a pig and an elephant can kind of look alike too if you squint hard enough, but come on. Average as a regular season QB? Almost exclusively for his work in the playoffs? Yes, Kurt Warner is in the Hall of Fame, in part, for his playoff performances. He also, by the way, was a two-time MVP, joining Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Steve Young, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, and Jim Brown as the only players in that club.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is a very exclusive club. There are a ton of great players who aren’t in, and a lot of very good players who had notable playoff moments who aren’t in. The Hall of Fame selections come five years after retirement, not the Monday after a big game. They come from all the NFL cities. I would put the chances of Julian Edelman getting close to the necessary support, when he is actually compared against other candidates and against past selections with a discerning eye, at roughly 0.0%.

The case for Edelman seems to be that he has risen near the top of the playoff reception category. Yes, he’s 2nd all-time in receptions in playoff games, and you would have won a lot of bar bets knowing that fact until a week ago. Wes Welker and Rob Gronkowski are also in the Top 10, Deion Branch is 16th, and Troy Brown and Danny Amendola are among the Top 30 all-time in playoff receptions. James White will almost certainly move into the Top 30 next Sunday and could be in the Top 20 when that game finishes.

What if we looked at the list from a different perspective. If you look at passes completed by a quarterback in the playoffs, here are the Top 4:

Tom Brady- 984

Peyton Manning – 649

Brett Favre – 481

Joe Montana – 460

Tom Brady has completed more playoff passes than Favre and Montana combined, and they are 3rd and 4th on the list. This is a function of a lot of things, in addition to how well Edelman has played in some big games. It’s a function of volume of opportunities. It’s a function of the evolution of the game and sheer number of short passes expanding for everyone, and the Patriots playing in more of those games than anyone at the leading edge of this era.

I’m going to compare Edelman, not to some Hall of Famers here necessarily, but to some guys who are not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but were also big performers in the postseason. All of these guys are in the Top 40 all-time in playoff receiving yards, and near the top in receiving yards per game, especially if you adjust for era. I include also two receivers famous for being in because of titles (Lynn Swann and John Stallworth) for comparison as well, along with another former Patriot.

That lists the number of seasons being selected as a first team all pro or pro bowler, the number of 1,000 yard receiving seasons, the number of seasons finishing in the Top 10 in receiving yards, playoff games, titles won, yards per game in playoffs, playoff touchdowns, and the percentage of their team’s postseason passing yards in games they were a starter.

Edelman (and fellow Patriot Branch) are the only ones who have never made a Pro Bowl. Clark has the fewest with two and everyone else has at least three. Everyone else also has at least three seasons where they were Top 10 in receiving yards. And once you account for passing environment, Edelman is not out of line with the others in how involved they were in their team’s passing success (if anything, he also has way fewer touchdowns). Swann and Stallworth, often cited as guys who are in because of their playoff performances, also were each selected as an all-pro and had multiple pro bowl seasons, and scored 21 combined playoff touchdowns.

Yes, Edelman has been a part of making some big plays in the postseason. Dwight Clark (RIP) has one of the most famous plays of all-time, known as “The Catch.” He’s not in the Hall of Fame. He was a bigger part of the San Francisco passing attack than Edelman has been, at nearly 31% of all yards. Hines Ward won two Super Bowls, made four pro bowls, and is known as a tough competitor and blocker, and accounted for over 30% of the Steelers’ passing attack in his postseason games. He’s not in yet. Isaac Bruce had a huge performance in a Super Bowl win, had eight 1,000 yard seasons, averaged nearly 85 yards receiving in playoff games and is not in.

Cliff Branch had the all-time postseason record for catches and yards at the time he retired, won three titles, and was selected first team all-pro three times. He’s still not in. Rod Smith accounted for a whopping 36% of Denver’s passing attack as part of two Super Bowl champs, has eight 1,000 yard seasons, and is not in. Gary Clark scored a touchdown in the championship game and Super Bowls after both the 1987 and 1991 seasons as his team won two titles, and is a four-time pro bowler. He’s not in.

If we are going down the list of playoff performers at wide receiver, there is a waiting list in front of Edelman of guys who had big games and also much better careers who are still waiting. It’s a pretty exclusive club, and this is no slight to Edelman, who will be forever famous for his playoff moments. But the passage of time will reduce this debate to something that people wanted to talk about to fill time before a Super Bowl in January of 2019.