Patrick Chung, Brandin Cooks Exchange Barbs During Super Bowl Send-Off Rallies

The pre-Super Bowl trash talk has begun.

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung made a promise to his fanbase during a sendoff rally on Sunday: “We’re going to go down their and kick their [expletive].”

Then Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks responded at his team’s sendoff rally: “Hey Chung, we heard you talking that talk back there in Foxborough … Let’s get straight.”

It’s rare for the Patriots to give their opponents bulletin board material. But that’s exactly what Chung has done. Within hours, the Rams had heard of Chung’s proclamation of but-kicking. And now, we’ve got to wait one week until butts are actually kicked on Super Bowl Sunday.