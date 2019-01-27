NFL Circles 'Concerned' that Four California-Based Refs Officiated NFC Championship Game

According to Adam Schefter, there is concern around the NFL that four officials who live in Southern California officiated the controversial NFC Championship Game won by the Los Angeles Rams.

“In the latest twist to the simmering controversy from last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, there is some concern in league circles about the NFL’s judgment in allowing four game officials who live in Southern California to work the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, league sources told ESPN. Those same four officials — all with long ties to Southern California — were the ones most responsible for the non-call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman’s early, helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis. The league admitted to the Saints that it “f—ed up the call,” according to sources.”

While officials are picked based on performance and not location, as a league spokesman said, this is an awful look for the NFL. Whatever conspiracies already existed about the disastrous non-call, there are sure to be more after finding out those responsible for it live in the state of the team that benefited from it.