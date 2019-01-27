VIDEO: WWE Forces Fan to Take off AEW Shirt

There is a new wrestling promotion on the way and it has the WWE’s attention. Tonight at the Royal Rumble, the WWE forced a fan to remove the AEW shirt he was wearing:
The executive vice presidents of the upcoming wrestling company made it known this would not happen during an AEW event:
A few weeks ago, there was an issue with fans wearing AEW shirts not being let into a WWE event. However, they were reportedly later allowed in.
AEW projects to be the WWE’s biggest challenge since the days of WCW, and it sure looks like they, too, know that.
Comments