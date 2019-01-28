Barstool's Dave Portnoy Shares His Amazing Fake Super Bowl Media Credential

Barstool Sports made the NFL look foolish yet again, as founder Dave Portnoy and star podcaster PFT Commenter managed to get into Super Bowl media night before getting tossed out. After getting the boot, Portnoy shared an image of his fake media credential, what was amazing:

Until next year pic.twitter.com/W1Nf1zYtgy — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 29, 2019

I’m not sure if the ridiculous mustache or the “I heart Goodell” hat is the best part of the disguise. Both are pretty phenomenal.

Here’s video of him at the event:

Barely recognizable at first glance, we ran into an incognito @stoolpresidente at #SBLIII Opening Night. @ItsRachelHolt asks about the getup and his prediction for the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/8mfbp8MC3Y — NESN (@NESN) January 29, 2019

Whether or not you like Barstool, this was objectively funny.