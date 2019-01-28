Is This LeBron James Video Impressive?

LeBron James will go down as either the first or second-greatest basketball player to ever put on shorts. Getting people to agree on that sentence would reduce the available televised sports debates by 39 percent, so please, no one show it an executive.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has been sidelined with an injury since Christmas and has had plenty of time to take in the sights and sounds of Staples Center. And folks, he’s becoming even more locked in.

Here he is last night, acknowledging some fans in the reasonably-priced seats.

When you’re in the suite with 15 of your boys & get @KingJames to look at you😂💀 pic.twitter.com/ORcbcaE23Q — Sami Sullivan (@SamiSullivan94) January 28, 2019

Is this cool? Heck yeah, it’s cool. I’m all about memory-making and when royalty mixes it up with the plebes. But is it that impressive? Does James have some sort of Spidey Senses?

Not so sure.

A group of people bopping around and yelling when everyone else is sitting down isn’t that hard to identify. And it’s not like these fans were pushed up in against the wall in the nosebleeds.

I also don’t want to be a truther here but it’s very possible they were waving props, like a sign.

Look, it’s not my intention to take away anything from a warm, viral moment but the world is a worse place when good men sit silently and say nothing. Please tell me if I’m out of line and should be absolutely floored by this clip in addition to finding it mildly amusing.