Justin Rose and Adam Scott Join Elite Group Who Have Over $50 Million in Career Winnings

Justin Rose cemented his place as the number one ranked golfer in the world with a win on Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Rose, who finished at -21, won by two strokes over Adam Scott, who has also been playing well of late.

Rose won two tournaments in 2018 and claimed the FedExCup title which have helped him join quite an elite group of golfers who have won $50 million dollars over their careers. Rose’s $51.02 million in career winnings puts him in a group with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk and Dustin Johnson as well as Adam Scott, who won $767,000 and moved to a total of $50.18 million for his career this past weekend.

Tiger Woods $115,584,657 Phil Mickelson $88,773,284 Vijay Singh $70,971,328 Jim Furyk $68,633,709 Dustin Johnson $56,601,122 Justin Rose $51,023,355 Adam Scott $50,184,193

Just after this group are Ernie Els ($49,119,978), Sergio Garcia ($48,086,534), Matt Kuchar ($46,263,570), Davis Love III ($44,894,518), Zack Johnson ($44,748,046), Jason Day ($44,051,497), Steve Stricker ($43,960,015), Bubba Watson ($42,507,412), David Toms ($41,840,270), and Rory McIlroy ($41,549,270).

Jordan Spieth has won $38,069,105.