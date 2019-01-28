Let's Play Super Bowl Media Day Bingo

First they moved Super Bowl Media Day from the afternoon to primetime to increase the pointless hoopla. Now they’ve re-branded it as Super Bowl Opening Night. Is nothing sacred?

Well, around here, we’re obviously going to keep calling it Media Day because, first, old habits die hard, and secondly, it feels great to break the rules. Whatever its proper title, the event is the perfect microcosm of the Content Crisis — a complete clusterfudge where actual information takes a backseat to spectacle.

It’s always a circus, will be a circus tonight, and will continue to be a circus. Years and years of following this blessed event have given us a firm understanding of what to expect.

Here’s your Bingo card for the night. Rest easy in the knowledge it will all be over soon.