REPORT: Bucks and Raptors Expected to Make Offers for Anthony Davis

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Bucks and Raptors are expected to join the Lakers and Knicks in making trade offers for Anthony Davis ahead of the trade deadline.

The Bucks and Raptors, the current top two teams in the East, have not been mentioned in the Davis sweepstakes much to this point. Both teams can pair him alongside their superstars in place: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard. With that said, Leonard has been routinely linked to leaving the Raptors for the Clippers this summer when he becomes a free agent.

Two questions have to be asked here, first, would Davis re-sign in Toronto or Milwaukee? Today, the guess is a “no” for both situations. And second, does either team have the assets to match what the Lakers can offer before the deadline (Boston can’t trade for him until July 1)?

O’Connor also mentioned that the Denver Nuggets “are considered by front-office executives as the off-the-radar team that actually has the assets to complete a deal.” Yesterday, I wrote that they are one of the five teams that make sense and have the pieces to trade for the superstar forward.

The Celtics, Raptors, and Bucks are all in an arms race (76ers on the outside looking in) to take over the Eastern Conference post-LeBron, and if any of the three are able to land Davis, they become the favorites to do just that.