Brian Cushing, Twice Suspended For PEDs, Hired To Houston Texans Strength Staff

Former Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing was suspended in 2010 and 2017 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and so it makes both perfect sense and no sense at all that the Texans would hire him as a member of the strength and conditioning staff.

Texans have hired their former linebacker Brian Cushing to work with strength and conditioning staff and to help on defense. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 29, 2019

‘As a player, Cushing was quite good when he was healthy, which was “off and on.” He was the defensive rookie of the year in 2009 and was second-team All-Pro in 2009 and 2011. Wade Phillips once called him a “holy phenom.”

But he tore his ACL in 2012, broke his leg in 2013, then tore his MCL in 2016.

Cushing finished his career as Houston’s all-time leading tackler and a fondly remembered star on the first Texans team that made the playoffs in 2011. So it’s easy to see why the franchise would give him a job.

Of all jobs, though … strength coach?