Notre Dame Mascot Drains Full-Court Putt, Earns Fans U.S. Senior Open Practice Round Entry

On Monday night, Notre Dame hosted second-ranked Duke in college basketball. During a break early in the game, Notre Dame set up a 94-foot full-court putt for two fans and their leprechaun mascot to attempt.

After the fans made the first two putts, the mascot needed to make his to gain those in attendance entry into the U.S. Senior Open practice round since the event will be hosted at the school’s Warren Golf Course.

Needless to say, he made it and then gave an epic Tiger fist pump that the crowd loved.

… and the crowd goes WILD! After ✌️ fans made 94-foot putts, @NDTheLeprechaun sunk an #SCTop10 3rd in a row to win every fan @USGA U.S. Senior Open practice round tickets when Notre Dame hosts the event this summer.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/NCoZe80V87 — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) January 29, 2019

We’ve seen these types of stunts made before, Stewart Cink sank one during a Georgia Tech basketball game a few years ago as well as one from a Clemson fan, but it’s still fun and impressive to watch.

No one needed the flag stick either.