Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers: Game Preview, How to Watch NBA Online, TV Channel, Live Stream, LeBron James Injury Status

The Los Angeles Lakers will end January 2019 as they continue to search for their identity. They have a tough 76ers team coming to Staples tonight and look to restore some pride with a win tonight at home.

Coach Luke Walton ended his two game losing streak at home by beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 on Sunday, and LeBron James’ impending return from a 16-game absence gives further cause for hope.

76ers (-7) at Lakers 10:35 ET on TNT

When: Tuesday, January 29

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Lebron James practiced on Monday but the Lakers are planning on playing without the four-time MVP. James has been out since Christmas with a groin injury but it looks like he will sit out at least one more game.

The Sixers have won five of their last seven in a tough stretch of games against opponents who .500 or better. They look to bounce back after a 126-110 loss at Denver on Saturday.

Philadelphia will have all their stars in the lineup tonight as Joel Embiid will be back and will be tough to handle with his 27.2 points a game average. Jimmy Butler will be looking for a big game at Staples as the Sixers always play well out in Los Angeles.

Coach Luke Walton is hoping power forward Kyle Kuzma will be ready to go on Tuesday after he sat out Sunday’s contest against the Spurs with a hip injury. Lonzo Ball has been sidelined the past three games with an ankle.

The 76ers are flying high in the Eastern Conference and seeking a 10th win in January, while the Lakers are on the brink of falling out of the postseason race and are very much ready for LeBron’s return.

