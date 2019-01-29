Super Bowl 53 Schedule: Media Day, NFL Honors, Patriots vs. Rams Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

The 2019 Super Bowl is fast-approaching as the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

While their big ticket event is the game itself, there’s plenty of action in the lead-up, which you can watch live on fuboTV:

Here’s the line-up for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday, January 29th: Belichick, Brady, and McVay Interviews

The second day of media interviews is sure to produce the most grumbles. Belichick never fails to shut down the majority of questions thrown his way, and Brady will surely charm and complement with the same boyish excitement as usual. McVay, eight years younger than the Patriots’ QB, will be making his first appearance on this circuit.

Saturday, February 2nd: NFL Honors

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the NFL Honors will take place at 9:00 PM. The awards will honor the AP Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year.

Sunday, February 3rd: National Anthem, Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams kick off at 6:30 PM in a battle of legacy vs. legitimacy. R&B singer Gladys Knight has been selected to belt out the National Anthem before the opening coin toss.