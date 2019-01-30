NFL USA Today Sports

Aaron Rodgers And Danica Patrick Living It Up In New Zealand

Aaron Rodgers And Danica Patrick Living It Up In New Zealand

NFL

Aaron Rodgers And Danica Patrick Living It Up In New Zealand

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick had, from the looks of it, a very eventful jaunt to New Zealand this week. They went kayaking, took a helicopter to lunch, and jumped into the sea. Patrick also went bungee jumping (whether Rodgers abstained or merely did not wish to be photographed and have it cause an uproar is unclear). Here are the photos:

View this post on Instagram

If you jump, I jump, right? 💙

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

, , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home