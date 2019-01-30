Aaron Rodgers And Danica Patrick Living It Up In New Zealand

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick had, from the looks of it, a very eventful jaunt to New Zealand this week. They went kayaking, took a helicopter to lunch, and jumped into the sea. Patrick also went bungee jumping (whether Rodgers abstained or merely did not wish to be photographed and have it cause an uproar is unclear). Here are the photos:
He took me to the waterfall! ☺️😜 ….and did most of the paddling! ❤️ It looks like the water drops off in the distance but it’s flat all the way out to the ocean. Quite beautiful in Milford sound. Take some time to get out in nature! I know it’s really cold in some places, so even just opening up the curtains and letting natural light in can lift your mood. 🙌🏼 #earthing
