Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bulls-Heat, Hawks-Kings, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Medium slate of games today, with eight on the board. We will go with the Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (67-68-4): The Picks: Heat -10, Hawks +6

Jason (90-88-2): The Pick: Kings -5, Mavs -7 (*added 3:30pm CST)

Ryan (67-66-1): The Pick: Timberwolves -5