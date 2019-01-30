NBA USA Today Sports

Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bulls-Heat, Hawks-Kings, and More

Derrick Rose

Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bulls-Heat, Hawks-Kings, and More

Gambling

Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bulls-Heat, Hawks-Kings, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Medium slate of games today, with eight on the board. We will go with the Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (67-68-4): The Picks: Heat -10, Hawks +6

Jason (90-88-2): The Pick: Kings -5, Mavs -7 (*added 3:30pm CST)

Ryan (67-66-1): The Pick: Timberwolves -5

, , , , , , Gambling, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home