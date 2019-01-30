Brandon Ingram's Career Night Proves He Can Still Be A Franchise Player

Brandon Ingram showed exactly what we’ve been waiting for on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old went off for a career-best 36 points, while adding five rebounds and five assists. Despite the breakout coming in a 121-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Ingram proved to the Los Angeles Lakers he can be a key piece moving forward.

Ingram was 16-of-20 from the field on the night and also went 4-of-5 from the free throw line. When attacking the basket, he displayed a level of confidence we’ve rarely seen during his two-plus seasons in the NBA. He also stunned by playing incredibly well off the ball (something he’s rarely done) which will be key when LeBron James finally rejoins the lineup.

Ingram’s first three NBA seasons have been an up-and-down affair, but there’s no doubting his talent. His length, athleticism and instinct for finishing around the rim have all made him a tantalizing prospect. As has his impossibly soft jump shot. But he has yet to show he can put it all together consistently. Tuesday night’s effort was a step in the right direction.

When Ingram attacks the hoop, he’s nearly impossible to stop. His quickness, combined with his size and length make defending him extremely difficult. The problem is, he often settles for jumpers when he could easily be forcing the action.

Obviously, Ingram must develop a 3-point shot (30.9 percent), as his work beyond the arc has regressed this season after a solid job in 2017-18 (39.0 percent). Aside from continuing to add strength, working on his shot from distance should be priority No. 1 for the Duke product.

Many have thrown Ingram’s name around in trade rumors constantly this season. That’s understandable given how inconsistent he’s been thus far. But the kid won’t even turn 22 until September. He’s insanely young and his game is still developing.

Yes, if Anthony Davis is going to wind up in LA, you can bet heavily that Ingram will be shipped to New Orleans in any deal. But Davis isn’t a lock for the Lakers and Ingram still has the potential to become a franchise-type guy.

The Lakers need to focus on continuing to develop Ingram until he’s actually traded. He’s too talented to give up on unless the return is a superstar.