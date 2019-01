The Bulls are a very bad basketball team but their games are still on television because contracts must be fulfilled. A rare win in Miami Wednesday night moved Chicago’s record to12-40. One could argue any win is a screw-up as tanking ensures a chance to grab Zion Williamson or another young star. Also a screw-up?

Doing this with the telestator.

Some sneaky dog didnt know that the drawing tool was on and that they were back from commercial… pic.twitter.com/BVV5LmWvUl — Eddie (@EddieBarstool) January 31, 2019

Will she be there?!?!? pic.twitter.com/xpJs30dIA2 — TBW Tim (@TheBullsWord) January 31, 2019

Would love to know what happened here if not the very obvious thing which, of course, wouldn’t be great.