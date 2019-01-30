NBA USA Today Sports

WATCH: Gregg Popovich Rips The Spurs After Win Over The Suns

Gregg Popovich

NBA

Gregg Popovich was not having it after his San Antonio Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns 126-124 Tuesday night.

Check out his post-game reaction as he ripped his team’s effort to shreds:

Wow. He said the Suns got robbed. That’s quite a rant.

