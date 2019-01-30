Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Game Preview, How to Watch Copa del Rey Online, TV Channel, Live Stream, Kickoff Time

Barcelona welcomes Sevilla to Camp Nou for the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon, needing a three-goal win to reach the semifinals. Barca will need Lionel Messi to step up and lead the team to earn a comeback and keep their dreams alive.

Here’s how to stream the match live:

Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Location: Camp Nou

TV channel: beIN Sports

Lionel Messi was rested and did not play at all in the first leg, and he’s expected to start and captain his team on Wednesday. Messi is having one of the best seasons of his career, and he cannot stop scoring goals in the last two months. Luis Suárez is also expected to play more minutes than he did in Seville, and he’s also on a goal-scoring tear.

This is all about Barça’s ability to make a comeback, but Sevilla also deserves credit for how well they played in the first leg and how dangerous they will be at Camp Nou knowing they have a two-goal lead. This will be a fascinating game to watch, and if Barça can advance it’s because Lionel Messi brought his A game.

