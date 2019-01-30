Report: Pelicans Have 'No Interest' in Trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers Right Now

Adrian Wojnarowski said tonight on NBA Countdown there is a small chance Anthony Davis is traded before next week’s deadline. In addition, Woj said the New Orleans Pelicans have “no interest” in making a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers right now:

Not only does it appear the Lakers are not getting Davis next week, but this is also a major blow to their chances of acquiring him in a trade this summer or sometime next season The path for the Lakers to get this done was to have it completed before the Celtics could make an offer. Boston, who can’t trade for him until July 1, has unmatched assets at the moment. Barring a drastic change in the second half of the season, the Lakers’ young pieces will remain far from equivalent to what the Celtics can send New Orleans.

This news may not be devastating, however. Even if the Lakers were to lose out on trading for Davis, this would leave a scenario where the Lakers can sign Davis once he becomes a free agent while keeping their young core in place.