Roundup: LeBron Can't Stop Flexing; "Mutant-Eyed Coyotes" in California; & How Todd Gurley Became a High School Star

Lauren Wood, Instagram-famous model … actor Jussie Smollett from ‘Empire’ was attacked in Chicago, and it may be a hate crime … “South Carolina Police Hauled in $17 Million Through Civil Asset Forfeiture Over Three Years” … imagine being dumb enough to think you could rob a bank and escape on a scooter … “Mutant Blue-Eyed Coyotes Spreading Through California” … terrific look at where the cast is 20 years after “She’s All That” … that missing 3-year old in North Carolina claims that he spent a lot of time with a bear … “Sony’s Uphill Climb to Build Bankable Film Franchises” … possible great news about progress on an Alzheimer’s vaccine …

In a story that should surprise nobody, there are 20 players in the Super Bowl who played high school football in Texas. [Blue Star]

Great story about Todd Gurley, who wasn’t a high school star until his junior year, when he won his first of two state titles. [SI.com]

A report claims that the majority of the Clemson football players who attended the White House visit for fast food were white. Allegedly, 74% of the black players did not attend. [The Root]

Why you can’t rely on defense in the NFL. [538]

Ranking the morning radio shows in the biggest markets in America. [Sports Radio Pod]

“The Answer to Manchester United’s Alex Ferguson Problem: a Ferguson Clone.” [WSJ]

Writer decides to turn timely political talk – The Wall! – into a sports column on Iowa State’s talented freshman basketball player. [Des Moines Register]

Lion tries to wake up lioness and you won’t believe what happened next!

LeBron couldn’t stop flexing after the Brandon Ingram dunk.