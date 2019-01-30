Lonzo Ball Prefers Bulls, Knicks if Part of Anthony Davis Trade Package

Per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Lonzo Ball reportedly prefers to be moved to a third team like the New York Knicks or Chicago Bulls if he’s a part of a deal to acquire New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

This also supports Shams Charania’s tweet from yesterday regarding Lonzo’s desire that he doesn’t want to go to a franchise that already has a guy that can handle the Ball (Pun Intended).

Sources: Should Lakers/Pelicans trade talks pick up, point guard Lonzo Ball's camp prefers Ball to be moved to a third team that doesn't have an established point guard. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2019

However, BBB Jr. may want to reconsider, since it appears he is wanted in NOLA. The Pelicans are reportedly high on him as a starting point guard:

“They don’t see Jrue Holiday as a point guard because he ‘doesn’t want to be a point guard,’ one source said.” … “the sources said the Pelicans would play Ball 35 minutes a night and make sure he ‘would fit’ in with New Orleans so he could become a star.”

The two UCLA standouts could fit in quite nicely in New Orleans as the perfect complements to each other, but who knows what the Pelicans roster is going to look like when the dust settles..

Unfortunately for Ball, he has almost no leverage in this situation, as according to the Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner and Tania Ganguli, any offer from Los Angeles “would have to start with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round draft pick.”

As a Bulls fan, I’d love if they could acquire the 21-year-old Ball. I am a huge fan of his defense, and his elite passing abilities would elevate both Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine.

Either way, I can’t wait to hear what LaVar Ballhas to say…