New York Times Columnist: Why Bother With the Super Bowl?

They’ll play the Super Bowl on Sunday as scheduled. Everyone knows there will be a big winner. What this Frank Bruni op-ed in the New York Times titled The Super Bowl That Trump’s America Deserves presupposes is: perhaps there won’t be. At least an agreed-upon champion. Not in this choose-your-own-reality climate.

I’m not really sure why they’re bothering with a Super Bowl this year. Sure, a bunch of people will make a boatload of money, tens of millions of us will reflexively tune in and we’ll find rare common ground over how cheesy the halftime show is. But are we believers anymore? Will we really see the winner as the winner — or just as the charmed survivor of a grossly tarnished process? Be it the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams, the team will have an asterisk after its name. And that asterisk is a big fat sign of the times. I’m referring, of course, to the miserable officiating that’s arguably the reason the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams beat the New Orleans Saints, leading to the matchup in this coming Sunday’s season-finale game.

Look, Bruni is a fantastic writer. He also just made someone reconsider inviting him over for the game on Sunday. Would you want this guy at your party? Now, it could be fun to have a different point of view hanging around as long as it doesn’t turn everything into something about Donald Trump– oh wait, there’s more?