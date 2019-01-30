New York Times Columnist: Why Bother With the Super Bowl?

They’ll play the Super Bowl on Sunday as scheduled. Everyone knows there will be a big winner. What this Frank Bruni op-ed in the New York Times titled The Super Bowl That Trump’s America Deserves presupposes is: perhaps there won’t be. At least an agreed-upon champion. Not in this choose-your-own-reality climate.
I’m not really sure why they’re bothering with a Super Bowl this year. Sure, a bunch of people will make a boatload of money, tens of millions of us will reflexively tune in and we’ll find rare common ground over how cheesy the halftime show is. But are we believers anymore? Will we really see the winner as the winner — or just as the charmed survivor of a grossly tarnished process? Be it the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams, the team will have an asterisk after its name. And that asterisk is a big fat sign of the times.
I’m referring, of course, to the miserable officiating that’s arguably the reason the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams beat the New Orleans Saints, leading to the matchup in this coming Sunday’s season-finale game.
Look, Bruni is a fantastic writer. He also just made someone reconsider inviting him over for the game on Sunday. Would you want this guy at your party? Now, it could be fun to have a different point of view hanging around as long as it doesn’t turn everything into something about Donald Trump– oh wait, there’s more?
We’re still reeling from a presidential election that was colored if not corrupted by unfair advantages, undue meddling and disrespected rules, and here we have a Super Bowl that’s colored if not corrupted by unfair advantages, undue meddling and disrespected rules. Many fans are rejecting its legitimacy — sound familiar? There are conspiracy theories afoot.
Americans are so down on, and distrustful of, major institutions and authorities that we’re primed to declare their fraudulence, and the National Football League and the Super Bowl are on the receiving end of that.
Bruni correctly points out that Saints fans and conspiracy theorists everywhere have taken things a bit too far. But he may be onto something. If football is truly the post-truth sport for a post-truth world, all of us can go on with our lives believing the New England Patriots don’t exist. That the dynasty never began. That Tom Brady is just the name of some insurance broker in Toledo. Seems a more pleasant existence than seeing the same movie over and over again come playoff time.
America does not deserve the version of the Super Bowl Bruni believes is happening. Thankfully, his vision is disconnected with reality. An overwhelming majority of people in this country will simply tune in Sunday night and watch a football game and accept its conclusion. The lunatic fringe and truthers are in the small minority At least for now.
Check back next year.
