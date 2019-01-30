It Sure Looks Like Sean Payton Is Wearing Barstool's Goodell Clown Shirt

Sean Payton appeared in his first press conference since the Saints’ controversial loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Rams. During the presser, it was his shirt under his collared shirt that stole the show. If you look closely, it sure looks like he is wearing the Roger Goodell clown shirt made by Barstool:

Let’s break this down: The shade of blue matches and it is going to take a whole lot of convincing to tell me that is not the cartoon version of Goodell’s hair poking out.

