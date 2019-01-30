Super Bowl 53 Schedule: Live Interviews, NFL Honors, Patriots vs. Rams Start Time, National Anthem

The 2019 Super Bowl is fast-approaching as the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The game itself is the main event, but the likes of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Sean McVay are all giving interviews in the lead-up, which you can watch live all week long on fuboTV:

Here’s the line-up for the remainder of the week.

Saturday, February 2nd: NFL Honors and Red Carpet

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the NFL Honors will take place at 9:00 PM. The awards will honor the AP Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year. The red carpet will be rolled out for the occasion – expect a plethora of celebrities from both the sports and entertainment world.

Sunday, February 3rd: National Anthem, Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams kick off at 6:30 PM in a battle of legacy vs. legitimacy. R&B singer Gladys Knight has been selected to belt out the National Anthem before the opening coin toss.

