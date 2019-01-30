Here Are Some Nice Pictures of Super Bowl LIII Referee John Parry

Every little boy and girl goes out in the backyard and dreams of becoming a professional sports official under the bright lights. NFL referee John Parry will realize that fantasy on Sunday night, when he’ll be in charge of the whistles in Super Bowl LIII.

Parry, a 19-year veteran, became a head ref in 2007 and will have the following dream team working with him to make sure there are no bad calls because, well, the week-plus following the championship games have shown just how bad discourse can get when things get all gummed up.

Super Bowl LIII officiating assignments are confirmed – John Parry has been named #SBLIII referee. Congratulations to all! – AL pic.twitter.com/STZDanNcAr — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 15, 2019

What a crew. Bergman. Zimmer. Camp. The best in the business, all of them.

Please allow these pictures of Parry in action to tide you over until the big game kicks off.