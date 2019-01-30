VIDEO: SportsCenter Airs Fake Instagram Comment of LeBron 'Tampering' With Anthony Davis

If you traverse the internet streets, you’ve gotta always keep your head on a swivel in case that piece of viral goodness you unearth is literally too good to be true. Whether something is a snarky photoshop or a fake insider or anything in between, the last thing you want is to get had by a fugazi, but that is exactly what happened to SportsCenter last night with a fake screengrab of LeBron James appearing to tamper with Anthony Davis in the Instagram comments.

As Deadspin points out, this joke appears to be the origination of how the joke went viral:

Oh come on man LeBron isn't even being subtle anymore. This is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/DQ3LmVP6Uq — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 30, 2019

It seems like something like this comes up weekly, where a juicy Instagram comment makes the rounds and we’ve gotta scramble and sift through thousands of other comments to try and discern if it’s real. Sometimes we find it, and there are other times where it was real but the sender thought better of it and deleted it. Chaos ensues.

Dear Instagram, please make a better comment search function so that we can all aggregate your content in peace!