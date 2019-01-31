Rival GMs Refusing to Trade LeBron and Lakers Another Star

As the Anthony Davis saga extends towards–and at this point probably past–the trade deadline, there is a particular passage in today’s extensive story from Woj and Zach Lowe (with contributions from Brian Windhorst) that stands out. In discussing the battle plan of Pelicans GM Dell Demps, they make it clear that there has been a trend of rival general managers having stark reluctance to play ball with the Lakers:

For now, Demps is following the San Antonio Spurs’ initial playbook with Kawhi Leonard from a year ago: Accept calls and listen to deal concepts and offers. Demps is picking up his phone and returning calls — just not from the Lakers, sources said. From Paul George to Leonard to Davis, the Lakers’ front office is growing accustomed to icy receptions from teams enduring All-Star trade demands with a full year left on their contracts. When Spurs GM R.C. Buford finally called back [Lakers GM Rob] Pelinka after Leonard’s springtime trade request, the Lakers were left with an unmistakable impression: Buford and Gregg Popovich would never send Leonard to Los Angeles — no matter what the Lakers offered. The Spurs always denied any absolute “no Lakers” stance, arguing the L.A. package never captivated them.

Yes, Paul George was traded from Indiana to Oklahoma City before it was definitely known that LeBron James was headed to Tinseltown, but the Pacers suspected the Lakers of tampering and when LeBron did sign with the Lakers it had been an open secret that would happen for about a year.

Unless the Lakers can provide far and away the best trade package to the Pelicans, it’s easy to see why New Orleans would want to avoid sending Anthony Davis there out of spite. This has all felt like a concocted scheme since AD signed with LeBron’s agent Rich Paul, and if the Pelicans trade AD anywhere else it means he wouldn’t be able to sign with the Lakers until 2020, when LeBron will be 35.

As has been exhaustively documented, the Celtics are the team that really has the assets to compete with what the Lakers could/would offer, but they can’t do it until this offseason because of Kyrie Irving and the Rose Rule. The Knicks may also be a factor, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes. As my boss Jason McIntyre wrote, a wrench will be thrown into all other teams’ plans if/when AD makes it clear he’d only sign a long-term deal with the Lakers.

Nevertheless, the Pelicans’ move is to wait. Whatever the Lakers’ best offer is — some combination or all of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Ivica Zubac, and picks — it’s not going to get less enticing between the trade deadline and the offseason. Arguably, they’d only be more desperate to salvage LeBron’s window this summer with another superstar than they are now. And this offseason the Celtics will be able to put their cards on the table, and the Pelicans can wait and see how the lottery shakes out to see if another compelling bidder emerges.

If LeBron, Magic Johnson, and Rob Pelinka fail to land Anthony Davis, it’ll be fascinating to watch the Kyrie Irving recruitment heat up.

