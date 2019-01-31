REPORT: Lakers Make Five Different Trade Offers For Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is obviously drawing a ton of interest after his trade demand and the New Orleans Pelicans will be fielding offers for him constantly over the next week before the NBA’s trade deadline. On Thursday we got a report that the Los Angeles Lakers have officially entered the fray.
The LA Times’ Brad Turner is reporting the Lakers have offered the Pelicans five different trade scenarios that would land them Davis:
Here’s more from Turner:
And one of the deals is pretty loaded:
The Pelicans are reportedly against moving Davis to the Lakers, but a deal like that would be enticing.
