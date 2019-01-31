REPORT: Lakers Make Five Different Trade Offers For Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is obviously drawing a ton of interest after his trade demand and the New Orleans Pelicans will be fielding offers for him constantly over the next week before the NBA’s trade deadline. On Thursday we got a report that the Los Angeles Lakers have officially entered the fray.

The LA Times’ Brad Turner is reporting the Lakers have offered the Pelicans five different trade scenarios that would land them Davis:

Lakers president Magic Johnson and the Lakers then presented five different trade scenarios to Demps on Wednesday and are waiting to hear back from Demps about which interest him the most, per sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Here’s more from Turner:

Lakers want to get deal done and have no plans on trying to outbid Celtics during the summer because Lakers will then pursue other free agents besides AD. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

To clarify, Magic Johnson and Demps spoke about how to proceed on trade talks regarding AD, per sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

And one of the deals is pretty loaded:

Sources: Lakers let Demps know one of trade scenarios would include Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick, per source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

The Pelicans are reportedly against moving Davis to the Lakers, but a deal like that would be enticing.