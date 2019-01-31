No Chance Adam Silver Would Listen to Charles Barkley and Block Anthony Davis Lakers Trade

Tonight on TNT, Charles Barkley called for NBA commissioner Adam Silver to block any trade that sends Anthony Davis to the Lakers:

Charles Barkley wants Adam Silver to block any trade where Anthony Davis ends up on the Lakers. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/cbmQ4iYWBA — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 1, 2019

Whether or not Sir Charles is correct in saying LeBron, Davis, and their agent Rich Paul are “colluding,” there is zero chance he gets his wish. The NBA is not going to block this trade if it happens. Not to mention, this is a trade that would be great for business, and the NBA’s ratings this year show they could use it.

With that said, this is one of the more Barkley takes of the year.