Did Matt Kuchar Take a Jab at Bryson DeChambeau During this Shot at the Phoenix Open?

Matt Kuchar, who has been at the center of his own controversy of late, did a funny thing during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Thursday.

As we saw in an earlier post regarding Bryson DeChambeau’s pre-shot routine and pace of play, which takes too long according to Brooks Koepka, he considers air density before hitting a shot.

Seriously, who considers air density before their golf shot?

Anyway, Kuchar threw out a comment of his own during the Phoenix Open that is both interesting and funny in that it definitely seems like he’s taking a shot at DeChambeau.

The Bryson-effect has completely taken over. pic.twitter.com/FOCRkSJ6Ob — Skratch (@Skratch) January 31, 2019

Electromagnetic pulses? Now, that’s some reasoning I can get behind.