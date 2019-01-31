Super Bowl 53: Patriots vs. Rams Game Preview, Streaming Options, How to Watch Online and TV Channel, Start Time

The 2019 Super Bowl will feature the New England Patriots for the third year in a row on Sunday when they meet their 2001 nemesis Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Georgia.

Super Bowl LIII Game Tune-In Information

When: Sunday, February 3

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV

The bruises of that defeat will be all too vivid for many on Bill Belichick’s roster, and the Rams know that pacifying the swashbuckling Brady will be key if they’re to have any chance at victory.

The Patriots have featured in three of the past four Super Bowls and won two of them, but that motivation to avoid the same disappointment felt in Houston, Texas last February could prove telling.

This will be Sean McVay’s first run-in with the Patriots since he took over as Rams head coach in January 2017. It’s been 18 years since the franchise last got the better of New England (November 2001), and their only other post-season clash was at Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, when Belichick clinched football’s top prize in just his second season with the Pats.

Sunday’s showdown promises to be an all-out attack on paper. Brady and Rams quarterback Jared Goff has been the cruxes of their respective teams this campaign, but one holds far more experience at this level than the other.

Both teams were split over a fine margin in terms of defense this season. During the regular season, the Rams (358.6) allowed on average .5 yards more per game than the Patriots (396.1).

Thankfully for the neutral, both teams are relatively free of injury concerns traveling to Atlanta, with the stage set for what has the potential to be a classic Super Bowl.

How to watch the Super Bowl LIII live – and what to look forward to when it ends

The main question here is whether the Rams defense can stand up to the arm of Tom Brady, who is seeking a record sixth Super Bowl ring as a player. It will be a battle of this season’s great defensive squad against arguably the best NFL quarterback in history.

