Knicks Trade Kristaps Porzingis, Going Big Game Hunting With Two Max Spots This Summer

Super Bowl week has been interrupted by NBA trade shenanigans! Kristaps Porzingis is heading to the Mavs, and the Knicks are getting the following players in return:
Most importantly, this means that the Knicks have two max contract slots for this summer — ESPN’s Bobby Marks says potentially $74.6 million in cap space — hoping to take a big swing at a class that potentially includes Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler. Which combo, if anything, do you think the Knicks are most likely to get?
