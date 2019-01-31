Little Guy Zavier Simpson Has Brought the Skyhook Back

Zavier Simpson is the heart and soul of a Michigan team that has somehow not regressed after losing a ton of talent from last year’s national finalist squad. He recorded a triple-double in the Wolverines victory over Ohio State Tuesday night, showing trademark toughness, grit and skill.

The junior guard is averaging 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest. He’s not the greatest outside shooter in the world and is about 55 percent from the free-throw line, so there’s some cause for concern.

But nobody, and I mean nobody, has a prettier shot in college basketball. No one can do a running skyhook like this 6-foot magician.

We need more of this in the game. Really draw in the over-60 YMCA crowd.