Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, How to Watch NBA Online, Preview, Start Time, TV Channel

The two top Eastern Conference teams battle it out tonight at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto tonight. Milwaukee (36-13) enter tonight’s game leading the East with the Raptors at 37-15 looking for revenge at top of the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors (-3)

Date: Thursday, Jan. 31st

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free – no contracts required)

The Bucks have the best record in the league, thanks in large part to a spectacular season from MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is a captain in the All-Star Game while averaging 26.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on the season. Should be an All-Star matchup with Toronto’s own Kawhi Leonard, who’s at 27.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Kawhi Leonard has been as good as advertised, playing his usual historically good defense and evolving offensively with every game

The Bucks have maintained the top spot of the East for their love to shoot threes, and have multiple playmakers in Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, and Malcolm Brogdon. They also defend well, and coach Mike Budenholzer is doing an incredible job in his first season with the Bucks.

The two teams have met three times this season, with Milwaukee holding a 2-1 edge over Toronto. The most recent matchup was a 123-116 Raptors win on Jan. 5, a game that saw Leonard score a team-high 30 points and Antetokounmpo lead all players with 43 points and 18 rebounds.

Their most recent matchup was a 123-116 Raptors win on Jan. 5, a game that saw Leonard score a team-high 30 points and Antetokounmpo lead all players with 43 points and 18 rebounds.

All the best players in both teams are expected to play on Thursday night, and with this being a nationally televised game between the best clubs in the East, we should expect an amazing 48 minutes of basketball and quite possibly a preview of what’s to come in the Eastern Conference Finals.

How to Watch More NBA with fuboTV

You can watch every marquee NBA game all season long with fuboTV, including nationally televised matchups on TNT and NBA TV, as well as nearly every regional network, such as FOX Sports Wisconsin for Bucks games.

Sign up now for a free trial to start watching – no contracts required. fuboTV is available on all of your devices, including web, iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.