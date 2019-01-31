Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, How to Watch NBA Online, Preview, Start Time, TV Channel

The Philadelphia 76ers will seek to end the longest active winning streak in the NBA when they travel to Oracle Arena to face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Eleven wins on the bounce has the Warriors edged in front at the summit of the Western Conference, but the 76ers will hope to follow up Tuesday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers with another road victory in California.

How to Watch 76ers at Warriors

When: Thursday, January 31

Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free – no contracts required)

Head coach Steve Kerr has marshaled the Warriors to the longest winning run in the NBA this season, and the franchise is within distance of matching its second-best string of wins (16 in 2014-15; the Warriors won 28 regular-season games straight between April 2015 and December 2015).

Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference and toiling in their own search for consistency under Brett Brown. The team is 10-4 in January and hoping to finish January with back-to-back wins, except they haven’t beaten the Warriors in any of their last 10 meetings.

The 76ers last beat Golden State back in March 2013, when Jrue Holiday led the charge with 27 points, seven assists and eight turnovers in what was Philadelphia’s last taste of victory against this foe.

The lineups have changed a lot since then, and this will be just the second time that star 76ers center Joel Embiid and emerging Warriors talisman DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins have faced off in their careers.

Jimmy Butler returned to the 76ers lineup for Tuesday’s 121-105 romp over the Lakers and will look to unsettle Cousins as he prepares to make his Oracle Arena debut for Golden State.

How to Watch More NBA

Two NBA superpowers are ready to collide in California as Philadelphia aim to hand the Warriors their second defeat of 2019.

You can watch every marquee NBA game all season long with fuboTV, including nationally televised matchups on TNT and NBA TV, as well as nearly every regional network, such as NBC Sports Bay Area for Warriors games and NBC Sports Philadelphia for 76ers games.

Sign up now for a free trial to start watching – no contracts required. fuboTV is available on all of your devices, including web, iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.