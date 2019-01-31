Roundup: Polar Vortex Makes for Cold Midwest, Puppy Bowl Facts, Tyson Chicken Nugget Recall

Victoria Silvstedt … Kylie Jenner spent $10k on Postmates last year … “Florida man spent 41 days in jail for heroin. But it was actually detergent, cops say” … 339 arrests in human trafficking sting in California … Trash bag spotted orbiting the Earth … “Record-breaking” cold in Chicago … At least eight deaths from polar vortex in Midwest … Foxconn pulls bait and switch on Wisconsin … One holdout family happy about the news … Lil’ Wayne sues former lawyer for $20 million … Rand Paul awarded $580k after he was attacked by his neighbor … Justin Bieber’s clothing line gets panned … “Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten” … Tyson recalls 36k pounds of chicken nuggets because they might contain rubber … Guy robs bank in Wisconsin hoping to get sent to a jail he heard had good healthcare.

“This robot learned not to mess with other people’s stuff” [Science News]

An argument that Roger Goodell needs to be a better communicator (I wouldn’t hold my breath) [SI.com]

Who should be the top draft prospect target for every NFL team [Bleacher Report]

Can Apple CEO Tim Cook fix Facebook’s privacy problem? [NY Times]

15 facts about the Puppy Bowl [Mental Floss]

On the explosion of Nashville Hot Chicken [New Yorker]

Bill Belichick discusses his special teams obsession [WaPo]

Train tracks set on fire in Chicago to combat the cold

This guy’s done a whole lot of Wikipedia editing

Bill Cowher thinks Spygate was overblown