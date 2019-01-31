Rookie of the Year Fan Voters Go Saquon over Baker, Do Not Understand Positional Value

Baker Mayfield now has some more motivational material as he looks for signs of disrespect. New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman can kick back and enjoy a Pepsi knowing that football fans who vote in online polls agree with his assessment of the worth of Saquon Barkley versus taking a quarterback. Barkley has been selected as the Rookie of the Year.

Interestingly, a Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week was also selected by fan voting each week. Baker Mayfield won that voting 7 times this year (so half the games he played), while Saquon won it once. Barkley finished the year by leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,028 yards, along with 15 total touchdowns. He is a fantastic player and no doubt going to be among the top running backs in the league for several years to come as long as he stays healthy. Mayfield, meanwhile, set the record for rookie touchdown passes with 27 even though he did not play in the first two games of the season, going 7-7 in games he played after the Browns had won just one game in the previous two years.

Browns fans distraught over an award can take solace in the fact that their quarterback is Baker Mayfield and the Giants are again considering sticking with Eli Manning.