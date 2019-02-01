VIDEO: Shameless Fake Slip-and-Fall Guy Has a Lot to Learn About Flopping

A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception for an ill-conceived stunt in a work breakroom.

Alexander Goldinsky was subcontracting at a company last year and got the bright idea to throw ice on the ground an pretend to slip on it. He then filled out an insurance claim for the treatment of his, uh, injuries.

Let’s break down that film, shall we?

What a terrible effort. This man never learned a damn thing from Vlade Divac, a hard-nosed Duke guard, or an NFL punter. This is not how you sell a fall. This is a loser’s effort.

If you’re going to try this, you really have to go for it. Limbs need to flail all akimbo, Charlie-Brown-kicking-a-football style. None of this half-measure stuff.

Guy has a lot to learn about taking a dive.