Video: Kyler Murray Awkwardly Refuses to Answer Dan Patrick's Questions About His Future

Kyler Murray joined the Dan PatrickShow today, but it may not have been to talk. Instead of answering Patrick’s questions about football and baseball, Murray awkwardly chose to stay quiet:

Kyler Murray literally has no answers to questions about football or baseball. Just awkward silence. (video via @camdasilva) pic.twitter.com/vc8bJv00b5 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2019

Murray tried justifying his lack of cooperation as not wanting to imply what sport he is going to choose.

The bigger story here is how mind-boggling it is he decided to go on the show if this was his planned approach. Did he think Patrick, one of the best interviewers in the business, was going to ask questions that did not involve his much-anticipated decision? If he didn’t want to talk about it, he shouldn’t have gone on the show.

You can watch the full interview here including Murray saying he is getting good at answering these questions: