VIDEO: Routine Mavericks-Pistons Game Yields Several Blogworthy Moments

The Dallas Mavericks visited the Detroit Pistons last night in a game between two teams struggling to sniff .500. It was freezing cold downtown so tickets were priced to move at $4. But the beauty of sports is that one never knows when greatness will happen, or an indelible moment will arise.

Like, who could know that there’d be a camera trained on Mavs star Luka Doncic the very moment he was informed he didn’t make the All-Star team?

Human stuff right there. One moment you’re bopping around like a carefree tween and the next you’re finding out you’re not really part of the popular clique.

And who in a million years would think that the Pistons would turn in a possession doubling as an homage to the Flint Tropics?

Finally, is there anyone out there who could have envisioned Detroit owner Tom Gores doing something like this postgame? Actually, don’t answer that.

Awkward Tom Gores moments have been the highlight of this pathetic #Pistons era. pic.twitter.com/G0ENDfsPNL — Adam Rice (@adamarice) February 1, 2019

This is why we watch. These three clips are a solid start to a new I Love This Game campaign and they all happened in the same night.