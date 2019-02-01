Watch Mike Francesa Repeatedly Do What He Vowed He Wouldn't on Radio Row

As the Kristaps Porzingis trade news broke, the masses fled to Mike Francesa’s radio show on Thursday hoping for the Pope’s take. Instead, they were greeted by boring interviews with football people.

Francesa, as you may have heard once or twice, pioneered Radio Row at the Super Bowl. When he and Chris Russo first started going, no one else was there. So, Francesa explained to listeners before heading down to Atlanta, his show would not fall into the trap of introducing an assembly line of former players hawking products. Until he did:

I couldn't stop laughing as I was putting this together. The beginning is from Monday, before Mike Francesa departed for Atlanta. The rest of the clip is from Radio Row in Atlanta during the week. Please enjoy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4L5maJe9DF — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 1, 2019

Back Afta This is truly doing the Lord’s work by supplying us with these, behind an anonymous identity, asking for little other than hearts and retweets in return.