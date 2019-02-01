Roundup: Remember Herman Cain?; Stripper Overload for the Super Bowl; Boiling Water Challenge

Greg Olsen lining up that television gig … Herman Cain back … Saquon Barkley apologizes to fantasy football owners … Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi not getting along … Sounds like a lot of evidence … So we’re just shipping plutonium through back channels now … Google gets a slap on the wrist … Klubot likely to stay put … And now for the something positive section: … Julian Edelman … Dabo Swinney … That’s it, section over: Hunger strike leads to force-feeding … Truly incredible reporting on Atlanta’s strippers during Super Bowl week … Keith Olbermann with a great well, actually … Presumed innocent … Is it just me or is that a lot of fentanyl … Oh no, Travis Kelce … So why did the Knicks trade Porzingis … Boiling water in the air is the new hotness … Howard Schulz certainly getting some attention … Kendall Coyne Schofield has Pierre McGuire’s back … Blake Lively

Super Bowl logos used to be cool. [Philly.com]

The Patriots have conquered the human need for sleep. It’s all over. [NBC]

25 movie scenes that have defined the last 25 years. [Vanity Fair]

This is an actual nightmare for Mina Kimes.

Poor @minakimes was not ready for James Harrison pic.twitter.com/BCJo0IlmoG — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) January 31, 2019

Ice the kicker at your own risk.