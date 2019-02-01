Rudy Gobert Crying Over All-Star Snub is Sad, But Draymond Green Still Made Fun of Him

When I first heard about video of Rudy Gobert crying over an All-Star snub, I sort of laughed. Who cries over that? It can’t be the money – Gobert is making $22.7 million this year, who cares about the incentives? But it sounds like he wanted to fly his mom in from France for the game and she is unhappy about it. Here’s Gobert, just a few hours ago, crying and walking away from reporters:

Rudy grew increasingly emotional speaking with the media about his All-Star snub. Said his mom called him crying. Said he wrote and deleted several messages on social media. Finally, he grew too emotional to speak, and walked off, wiping away tears. pic.twitter.com/UkFX2nUrt8 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 1, 2019

After watching it, you can get a sense of how tough this was for Gobert. His numbers are great – 5th in rebounds per game, 1st in field goal percentage, and 4th in blocks per game. He’s once again a strong candidate to win defensive player of the year, and his Jazz are firmly in the playoffs out West. He probably sees his mom once a season … maybe?

How did Karl Anthony Towns get in? Plays no defense, his turnover numbers are way up (in fewer minutes) and his shooting numbers are down. Some of that can be attributed to Jimmy Butler, but the Timberwolves stink and are very unlikely to make the playoffs. I actually think Gobert has a great case over Klay Thompson too, though the Warriors have the 2nd best record in the NBA and a recent hot streak has pulled Thompson out of a hole after a terrible start.

And because this is the NBA we’re talking about, Draymond Green has chimed in on Gobert crying:

I guess I should cry too… no Charlotte? 😢😢😢 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 1, 2019

Uh, Green had no shot at the All-Star game. But this is right out of his playbook because he just can’t help himself.